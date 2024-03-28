PepsiCo Inc [PEP] Is Currently 0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PepsiCo Inc [NASDAQ: PEP] closed the trading session at $173.57. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 9:01 AM that SunChips® Celebrates Solar Event with Exclusive Eclipse Inspired Flavor Release and Partnership with Astronaut Kellie Gerardi.

The heliocentric brand will give away an exclusive flavor during the 4 minute and 27 second eclipse and share messages from the sun in wheat fields along the eclipse’s path .

As the country prepares for the highly anticipated solar eclipse, SunChips® is stepping into the spotlight. The snack brand is championing the inspiration behind its name – the sun – through a limited-edition offering, which will only be given away during the 4 minutes and 27 seconds of the solar eclipse’s duration of totality. In partnership with astronaut and researcher Kellie Gerardi – who has literally gone to space –, SunChips invites fans to experience a cosmic collaboration in the sky and on their tastebuds with an exclusive, new flavor mash-up – SunChips® Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.20 percent and weekly performance of 1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 4703431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $186.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $176, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.10, while it was recorded at 172.67 for the last single week of trading, and 172.86 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PepsiCo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc [PEP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc go to 7.01%.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.