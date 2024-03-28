Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] Stock trading around $3.97 per share: What’s Next?

Nuvation Bio Inc [NYSE: NUVB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 37.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 106.77%. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Nuvation Bio to Acquire AnHeart Therapeutics in All-Stock Transaction.

Acquisition transforms Nuvation Bio into late-stage global oncology company with potential to become a commercial organization by the end of 2025.

Acquisition adds taletrectinib, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class ROS1 inhibitor with Breakthrough Therapy Designations currently completing two pivotal studies for the treatment of patients with ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Over the last 12 months, NUVB stock rose by 146.58%. The one-year Nuvation Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.55. The average equity rating for NUVB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $869.63 million, with 218.05 million shares outstanding and 143.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 890.60K shares, NUVB stock reached a trading volume of 11386182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NUVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

NUVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 106.77. With this latest performance, NUVB shares gained by 99.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.25 for Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuvation Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Nuvation Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 44.11 and a Current Ratio set at 44.11.

NUVB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuvation Bio Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUVB.

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] Institutonal Ownership Details

