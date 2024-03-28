Morgan Stanley lifts Ncino Inc. [NCNO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ncino Inc. [NASDAQ: NCNO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.48%. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that nCino Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Q4 Total Revenues of $123.7M, up 13% year-over-year Fiscal Year 2024 Total Revenues of $476.5M, up 17% year-over-year Q4 Subscription Revenues of $107.5M, up 16% year-over-year Fiscal Year 2024 Subscription Revenues of $409.5M, up 19% year-over-yearCompany Announces Chief Revenue Officer Transition.

Over the last 12 months, NCNO stock rose by 60.63%. The one-year Ncino Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.27. The average equity rating for NCNO stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.06 billion, with 113.68 million shares outstanding and 64.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 684.70K shares, NCNO stock reached a trading volume of 7720703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ncino Inc. [NCNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNO shares is $36.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ncino Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $30 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Ncino Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NCNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ncino Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCNO in the course of the last twelve months was 76.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

NCNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ncino Inc. [NCNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.48. With this latest performance, NCNO shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.80 for Ncino Inc. [NCNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.78, while it was recorded at 31.49 for the last single week of trading, and 30.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ncino Inc. Fundamentals:

Ncino Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

NCNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ncino Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCNO.

Ncino Inc. [NCNO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NCNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately %.