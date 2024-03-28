Market cap of SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] reaches 0.75M – now what?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [NASDAQ: SMX] loss -4.56% or -0.01 points to close at $0.13 with a heavy trading volume of 3931594 shares. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 8:46 AM that SMX ANNOUNCES FULL INDUSTRIAL MARKING PROCESS FOR THE STEEL INDUSTRY.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX; SMXWW), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, has announced today that it finalized a solution to track and report the ethical sourcing of ores and can demonstrate a market-leading verification process for premium steel products spanning virgin and recycled steel.

SMX’s technology would enabled customers to demonstrate with accurate data embedded within their steel products that they can track, authenticate and report origination and amount of recycled content in steel products, in an enhanced and compliant manner across their operations.

The daily chart for SMX points out that the company has recorded -89.39% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, SMX reached to a volume of 3931594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for SMX stock

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.07. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -62.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2570, while it was recorded at 0.1417 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9137 for the last 200 days.

SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX]

