Market cap of B2gold Corp [BTG] reaches 3.31B – now what?

B2gold Corp [AMEX: BTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.17%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 10:00 PM that B2Gold Files Form 40-F and Supporting Documentation.

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, free of charge, upon request. For further information, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock dropped by -34.70%. The one-year B2gold Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.09. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.31 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.43M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 10601970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2gold Corp [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for B2gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for B2gold Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2gold Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2gold Corp [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for B2gold Corp [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2gold Corp Fundamentals:

B2gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

BTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2gold Corp posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2gold Corp go to 20.00%.

B2gold Corp [BTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.