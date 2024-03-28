Market Analysts see SentinelOne Inc [S] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] gained 2.07% or 0.46 points to close at $22.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4276198 shares. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Cybersecurity AI provider Auguria emerges from stealth to solve security operations data overload and cost problems.

Auguria announces its formal entrance into the cybersecurity AI space with seed round funding from SYN Ventures and SentinelOne’s S Ventures. Auguria drives the transformation of traditional security operations by encoding generations worth of hard-won human security experience into artificial intelligence (AI) models capable of cutting through a sea of multi-vendor event data.

Auguria, Inc., a cybersecurity artificial intelligence company, is pleased to announce its emergence from stealth mode after two plus years of software platform development. With an initial investment from SYN Ventures Seed Fund, Auguria is driving the transformation of traditional security operations by optimizing data for human and AI consumption with the industry’s first vector-based cybersecurity platform for security operations data integration, transformation and analytics. Auguria’s Security Knowledge Layer™, or Auguria SKL™ leverages the latest developments in AI automation techniques to transform, classify, and prioritize massive parallel streams of events, logs, and telemetry produced by technology security infrastructures.

The daily chart for S points out that the company has recorded 43.27% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, S reached to a volume of 4276198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $29.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $26.50 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -20.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.14 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.54, while it was recorded at 22.71 for the last single week of trading, and 20.01 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SentinelOne Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SentinelOne Inc [S]

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.