Market Analysts see Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [NYSE: ADM] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.99. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM that ADM and Water.org Partner to Increase Global Access to Safe Water and Sanitation.

ADM contributes $1 million to support Water.org programming in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in sustainably sourced solutions from nature, is furthering its commitment to bringing safe water and sanitation to the world by providing a $1 million contribution to Water.org in support of the nonprofit organization’s efforts to transform millions of lives on a global scale.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4081654 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archer Daniels Midland Co. stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for ADM stock reached $32.12 billion, with 513.00 million shares outstanding and 505.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 4081654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $64.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Archer Daniels Midland Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $116 to $56, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ADM stock. On January 22, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ADM shares from 98 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Daniels Midland Co. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has ADM stock performed recently?

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.48 for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.21, while it was recorded at 62.36 for the last single week of trading, and 71.34 for the last 200 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer Daniels Midland Co. posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]

