HSBC Securities lifts Target Corp [TGT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] jumped around 2.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $174.67 at the close of the session, up 1.18%.



Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 4744211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corp [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $185.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $149 to $206. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Target Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $195, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corp [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.73, while it was recorded at 171.75 for the last single week of trading, and 133.23 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Target Corp [TGT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corp posted 2.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 18.34%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corp [TGT]

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.