For NovoCure Ltd [NVCR], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

NovoCure Ltd [NASDAQ: NVCR] surged by $1.57 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $14.64. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM that METIS Phase 3 Clinical Trial Met Primary Endpoint, Demonstrating a Statistically Significant Extension in Time to Intracranial Progression for Patients with Brain Metastases from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The METIS trial demonstrated 21.9 months median time to intracranial progression for patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields and supportive care compared to 11.3 months for patients treated with supportive care alone.

Novocure to host investor conference call at 8 a.m. EDT.

NovoCure Ltd stock has also gained 7.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVCR stock has inclined by 8.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.13% and lost -1.94% year-on date.

The market cap for NVCR stock reached $1.57 billion, with 107.08 million shares outstanding and 96.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, NVCR reached a trading volume of 11926038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NovoCure Ltd [NVCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $26.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NovoCure Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $85 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2023, representing the official price target for NovoCure Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Ltd is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52.

NVCR stock trade performance evaluation

NovoCure Ltd [NVCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, NVCR shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for NovoCure Ltd [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 13.61 for the last single week of trading, and 20.72 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Ltd [NVCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NovoCure Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.56 and a Current Ratio set at 5.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NovoCure Ltd [NVCR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovoCure Ltd posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -56.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVCR.

NovoCure Ltd [NVCR]: Institutional Ownership

