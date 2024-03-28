For Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.09. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Hertz Announces Appointment of Gil West as Chief Executive Officer as Stephen Scherr Steps Down as CEO of the Company.

Transportation veteran to focus on operationally-driven revenue and EBITDA growth.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ), a leading global rental car company, today announced that Gil West, former Chief Operating Officer of Delta Airlines and GM’s Cruise unit, will become Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024, at which time he will join the Board. West will succeed Stephen Scherr, who has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors on March 31, 2024. West and Scherr will work together over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 8.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTZ stock has declined by -24.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.74% and lost -22.14% year-on date.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $1.15 billion, with 305.18 million shares outstanding and 137.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 4039532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $9.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on HTZ stock. On January 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HTZ shares from 16 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49.

HTZ stock trade performance evaluation

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, HTZ shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.02 for the last 200 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTZ.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.