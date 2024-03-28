For Core & Main Inc [CNM], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

Core & Main Inc [NYSE: CNM] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 4:21 PM that Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire EGW Utilities Inc.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of EGW Utilities, Inc. (EGW), a distributor of quality products and services to underground utility contractors and municipalities, based in Texas.

“With the acquisition of EGW, we are excited to expand our product offering and service capabilities in the underground utility industry,” said Steve LeClair, chairman and CEO of Core & Main. “Their team brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise and will be a wonderful complement to our existing business in this area.”.

The one-year CNM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.29. The average equity rating for CNM stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Core & Main Inc [CNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNM shares is $60.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Core & Main Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Core & Main Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on CNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core & Main Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Core & Main Inc [CNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, CNM shares gained by 19.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.44 for Core & Main Inc [CNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.69, while it was recorded at 57.45 for the last single week of trading, and 36.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Core & Main Inc Fundamentals:

Core & Main Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

CNM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Core & Main Inc posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core & Main Inc go to 11.53%.

Core & Main Inc [CNM] Institutonal Ownership Details

