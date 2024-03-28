For Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], Analyst sees a rise to $101. What next?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.17%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Best Buy Announces Retirement of Board Chairman J. Patrick Doyle, Appoints David Kenny.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) announced today that current Board Chairman, J. Patrick Doyle, will retire from his position, effective as of the expiration of his annual term on June 12, 2024. Doyle has served on Best Buy’s Board of Directors since 2014 and has been chairman since 2020.

David Kenny will succeed Doyle and will take on the chairman role, effective as of Doyle’s retirement. Kenny is the executive chairman of Nielsen and has been on the Best Buy Board since 2013. For more than 10 years, Kenny has been an integral member of the Board and has provided thoughtful guidance that has contributed to the growth of Best Buy.

Over the last 12 months, BBY stock rose by 10.86%. The one-year Best Buy Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.11. The average equity rating for BBY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.63 billion, with 215.40 million shares outstanding and 192.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, BBY stock reached a trading volume of 3903308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $85.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $85 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $85, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BBY stock. On December 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 69 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

BBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.17, while it was recorded at 80.95 for the last single week of trading, and 74.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Best Buy Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to -1.10%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.