Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $140

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] gained 9.56% on the last trading session, reaching $119.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy and Semper Solaris Expand Collaboration in California with Enphase Energy Systems.

Semper Solaris also now utilizes Solargraf, Enphase’s cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 4935373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $130.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.02. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $145, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 6.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.19.

Trading performance analysis for ENPH stock

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.51, while it was recorded at 114.04 for the last single week of trading, and 125.10 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.59.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 14.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]

The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.