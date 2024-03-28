Deutsche Bank AG [DB] is 17.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank AG [NYSE: DB] gained 3.91% or 0.6 points to close at $15.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4392106 shares. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 5:38 PM that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Lotus Technology Inc.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: LOT) is a leading global luxury electric vehicle maker dedicated to delivering sustainable luxury mobility via research and development of proprietary next-generation technologies, including in autonomous driving, lightweight engineering, and high-performance architectures.*.

The daily chart for DB points out that the company has recorded 50.57% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, DB reached to a volume of 4392106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deutsche Bank AG [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $15.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-28-24. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank AG is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for DB stock

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.74 for Deutsche Bank AG [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 15.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.93 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Deutsche Bank AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deutsche Bank AG posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank AG go to 1.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Deutsche Bank AG [DB]

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.