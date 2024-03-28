Desjardins slashes price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] – find out why.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [NYSE: AQN] jumped around 0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.25 at the close of the session, up 3.82%. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 9:29 PM that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Successful Remarketing of 1.18% Senior Notes due 2026.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN” or the “Company”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that it has successfully remarketed its U.S.$1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.18% Senior Notes due June 15, 2026 (the “Notes”). The optional remarketing was conducted pursuant to the terms of a remarketing agreement dated February 29, 2024. The Notes were originally issued in June 2021 as a component of the Company’s corporate units (the “Corporate Units”).

Effective upon closing of the remarketing, the Notes will bear interest at 5.365% per year and will mature on June 15, 2026. The remarketing is expected to close on March 28, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 5885402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $7 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AQN stock. On April 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AQN shares from 17 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]

The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.