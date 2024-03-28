Confluent Inc [CFLT] gain 29.10% so far this year. What now?

Confluent Inc [NASDAQ: CFLT] slipped around -0.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.21 at the close of the session, down -2.55%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Confluent Announces General Availability of Confluent Cloud for Apache Flink®, Simplifying Stream Processing to Power Next-Gen Apps.

Confluent Cloud for Apache Flink®, a leading cloud-native, serverless Flink service is now available on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Confluent’s fully managed, cloud-native service for Flink helps customers build high-quality data streams for data pipelines, real-time applications, and analytics.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 4752042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $34.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Confluent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Confluent Inc [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.35, while it was recorded at 30.94 for the last single week of trading, and 29.05 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Confluent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.53 and a Current Ratio set at 4.53.

Earnings analysis for Confluent Inc [CFLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Confluent Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc [CFLT]

The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CFLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CFLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.