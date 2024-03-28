CNX Resources Corp [CNX] gain 18.60% so far this year. What now?

CNX Resources Corp [NYSE: CNX] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 3.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.72. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 1:28 PM that CONSOL Energy Issues Notice on Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore, MD.

Early this morning, a tragedy occurred after a container ship struck a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore causing it to collapse. The ship was not owned or operated by, or carrying materials bound to or from the CONSOL Marine Terminal. Our primary concern is for the safety of everyone affected.

The Coast Guard has established a safety zone for all navigable waters of the Chesapeake Bay within a 2,000 yard radius around the Francis Scott Key Bridge. As a result, vessel access in and out of the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the Port of Baltimore, has been delayed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4847440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNX Resources Corp stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for CNX stock reached $3.60 billion, with 154.38 million shares outstanding and 145.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 4847440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNX Resources Corp [CNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $23.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while Truist kept a Buy rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

How has CNX stock performed recently?

CNX Resources Corp [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.94 for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 23.01 for the last single week of trading, and 20.66 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corp [CNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CNX Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Earnings analysis for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corp posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corp go to 41.60%.

Insider trade positions for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]

