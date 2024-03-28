Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] Is Currently 2.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] gained 2.91% or 1.93 points to close at $68.26 with a heavy trading volume of 8443762 shares. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) approved in the US for the treatment of adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

First and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor offers patients with AQP4 Ab+ NMOSD the potential to live relapse-free.

Unprecedented relapse risk reduction observed in CHAMPION-NMOSD trial underscores how ULTOMIRIS may redefine patient journey for rare neurological disease.

The daily chart for AZN points out that the company has recorded 0.06% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 8443762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $78.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Astrazeneca plc ADR stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AZN shares from 78.50 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for AZN stock

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.67, while it was recorded at 66.58 for the last single week of trading, and 66.94 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Astrazeneca plc ADR posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 12.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.