Annexon Inc [ANNX] Stock trading around $7.81 per share: What’s Next?

Annexon Inc [NASDAQ: ANNX] price surged by 13.52 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Annexon Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Key Anticipated Milestones.

Pivotal Phase 3 Data for ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Expected in Second Quarter 2024.

Initiation of Pivotal Phase 3 ANX007 ARCHER II Trial in Geographic Atrophy (GA) Expected in mid-2024, a Global Sham-Controlled Trial Using Vision Preservation as Primary Outcome Measure.

The one-year ANNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.5. The average equity rating for ANNX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annexon Inc [ANNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANNX shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Annexon Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Annexon Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ANNX stock. On May 26, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ANNX shares from 8 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annexon Inc is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

ANNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Annexon Inc [ANNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.60. With this latest performance, ANNX shares gained by 42.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Annexon Inc [ANNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annexon Inc Fundamentals:

Annexon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.72 and a Current Ratio set at 14.72.

ANNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annexon Inc posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annexon Inc go to 38.60%.

Annexon Inc [ANNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

