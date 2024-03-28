Altimmune Inc [ALT] Stock trading around $8.89 per share: What’s Next?

Altimmune Inc [NASDAQ: ALT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.82%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Altimmune Announces Positive Lean Mass Preservation Data for Pemvidutide and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Body composition study showed lean mass preservation, with only 25.5% of weight loss derived from lean mass.

Enrollment ongoing in IMPACT Phase 2b trial of pemvidutide in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), with topline 24-week data expected Q1 2025.

Over the last 12 months, ALT stock rose by 84.44%. The one-year Altimmune Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.61. The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $477.66 million, with 70.68 million shares outstanding and 53.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, ALT stock reached a trading volume of 11109401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $22.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1110.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -35.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 252.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Altimmune Inc [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.96, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc Fundamentals:

Altimmune Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.89 and a Current Ratio set at 17.26.

ALT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Altimmune Inc [ALT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.