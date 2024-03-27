why JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $195.34

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $195.73. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 4:18 PM that JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has made an announcement concerning its preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $328 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5952433 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at 1.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.45%.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $563.82 billion, with 2.88 billion shares outstanding and 2.85 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.92M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 5952433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $195.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Odeon analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 543.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.07 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.34, while it was recorded at 196.51 for the last single week of trading, and 158.60 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 4.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.20%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.