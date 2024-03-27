Sunrun Inc [RUN] is -42.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] gained 3.58% on the last trading session, reaching $11.28 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.09M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 8276608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $21.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $31, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Sunrun Inc [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.64 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunrun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc go to -8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunrun Inc [RUN]

The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.