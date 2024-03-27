Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK] is 95.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stoke Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: STOK] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 58.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.29. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:07 PM that Stoke Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering in which it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to $75 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Stoke intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Stoke. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19212809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stoke Therapeutics Inc stands at 12.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.88%.

The market cap for STOK stock reached $459.45 million, with 45.92 million shares outstanding and 27.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 281.48K shares, STOK reached a trading volume of 19212809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOK shares is $22.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Stoke Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-27-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Stoke Therapeutics Inc stock. On May 01, 2023, analysts increased their price target for STOK shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stoke Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

How has STOK stock performed recently?

Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.41. With this latest performance, STOK shares gained by 54.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.98 for Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.99 and a Current Ratio set at 6.99.

Earnings analysis for Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stoke Therapeutics Inc posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOK.

Insider trade positions for Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK]

