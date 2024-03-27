Market Analysts see Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY] gaining to $1.10. Time to buy?

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMEX: NBY] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 7.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11344833 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 7.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for NBY stock reached $4.18 million, with 30.10 million shares outstanding and 29.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, NBY reached a trading volume of 11344833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has NBY stock performed recently?

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, NBY shares dropped by -6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1492, while it was recorded at 0.1363 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4027 for the last 200 days.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc [NBY]

The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.