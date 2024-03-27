First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] Is Currently -1.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -1.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.25. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Announces Commencement of Bullion Sales from First Mint.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 26, 2024) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the completed commissioning and commencement of bullion sales from its 100% owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC (“First Mint”). Located in the State of Nevada, United States, First Mint vertically integrates a manufacturing plant for investment-grade fine silver bullion into the First Majestic portfolio.

In line with First Majestic’s commitment to environmental and community stewardship, First Mint operates state-of-the-art machines that require less electricity and do not release gas emissions compared to traditional minting processes. The eco-friendly and high efficiency production line allows the mint to produce over 10% of the Company’s current silver production coming from the Mexican operations. Plans are currently underway to expand the operation by adding additional equipment and personnel as required.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5903832 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Majestic Silver Corporation stands at 5.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for AG stock reached $1.51 billion, with 287.15 million shares outstanding and 280.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 5903832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $5.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.04 and a Current Ratio set at 2.57.

Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corporation posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corporation go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]

