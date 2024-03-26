XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] Stock trading around $8.57 per share: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $8.57 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 10:05 AM that XPENG announces ASEAN partnerships in Thailand and Featured at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show.

XPENG AT THE 45TH BANGKOK MOTOR SHOW.

James Wu, VP of Finance from XPENG, unveils G6 at the 45th Bangkok Motor Show.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.17M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 10598210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $12.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc ADR is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.24, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

XPeng Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPeng Inc ADR posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc ADR go to -5.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

