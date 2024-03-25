XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] moved down -7.79: Why It’s Important

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -7.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.52. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM that XPENG Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB45.70 billion (US$6.44 billion) as of December 31, 2023.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Quarterly total revenues were RMB13.05 billion, a 53.0% increase quarter-over-quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19622827 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPeng Inc ADR stands at 7.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.37%.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $6.54 billion, with 767.65 million shares outstanding and 757.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.98M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 19622827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $12.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc ADR is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.62. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XPeng Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPeng Inc ADR posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc ADR go to -5.74%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XPEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XPEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.