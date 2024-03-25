Tellurian Inc [TELL] Revenue clocked in at $166.13 million, down -26.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.55 at the close of the session, down -13.82%. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Tellurian Makes Leadership Changes.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today the following leadership changes:.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Executive Vice President and President of Driftwood Assets, Samik Mukherjee, has been appointed President of Tellurian Investments, and has responsibility for the development of all Tellurian’s assets, including upstream, Driftwood LNG and pipeline, as well as permitting, safety and asset integrity.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.53M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 55315307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tellurian Inc [TELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TELL stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 5.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has TELL stock performed recently?

Tellurian Inc [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.33. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -24.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.76 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6810, while it was recorded at 0.6447 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9592 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings analysis for Tellurian Inc [TELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL.

Insider trade positions for Tellurian Inc [TELL]

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.