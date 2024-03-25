Bernstein lifts Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.31. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Redecan Cannabis Launches New Spring Lineup.

Introducing Space Age Cake Flower and Hemp’d Pre-rolls, Plus the First-of-Its-Kind ‘Taster Series’ Coming Soon in a Variety 10-Pack of Its Signature Redees Hemp’d Pre-Rolls.

Tilray Brands Inc stock has also gained 33.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TLRY stock has inclined by 15.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.14% and gained 0.43% year-on date.

The market cap for TLRY stock reached $1.72 billion, with 742.73 million shares outstanding and 732.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.12M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 94879399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

TLRY stock trade performance evaluation

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.53. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 29.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tilray Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Brands Inc posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,066.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 37.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.