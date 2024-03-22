why Masco Corp. [MAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.69

Masco Corp. [NYSE: MAS] jumped around 1.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $78.18 at the close of the session, up 2.56%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Masco Corporation Supports American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts with $250,000 Donation.

As Disasters Increase in Frequency and Intensity, Annual Pledge Helps Ensure Capacity to Respond Immediately.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The American Red Cross recognizes Masco Corporation, headquartered in Livonia, MI, for its pledge of $250,000 to the Disaster Responder Program. By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Masco helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 3419897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Masco Corp. [MAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $79.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Masco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Masco Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAS stock. On April 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MAS shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corp. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has MAS stock performed recently?

Masco Corp. [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Masco Corp. [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.28, while it was recorded at 75.56 for the last single week of trading, and 61.49 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corp. [MAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Masco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings analysis for Masco Corp. [MAS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corp. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corp. go to 9.48%.

Insider trade positions for Masco Corp. [MAS]

The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.