Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. What else is Wall St. saying

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] closed the trading session at $58.89. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 10:40 AM that Consumers Energy Foundation Announces 10 Finalists for $50,000 Put Your Town on the Map Competition.

The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today the top 10 finalists for the Put Your Town on the Map Competition, which will provide $50,000 in grant funding for three projects to help small communities in Michigan grow and thrive.

“The Consumers Energy Foundation has been proud to sponsor this competition since its inception, as every year we’re able to provide funding for placemaking projects that enhance Michigan’s small towns as great places to live,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “With dozens of project entries, selecting only 10 finalists was difficult, but we’re excited to learn more about these projects from the community members most passionate about them.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.41 percent and weekly performance of 1.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, CMS reached to a volume of 3123129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $62.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.66, while it was recorded at 58.39 for the last single week of trading, and 57.42 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CMS Energy Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.