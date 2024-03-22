Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] gain 1.01% so far this year. What now?

Union Pacific Corp. [NYSE: UNP] price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $1.8. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Union Pacific Corporation CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference.

Jim Vena, chief executive officer, and Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will address the J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

The one-year UNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.96. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $266.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $223 to $235, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corp. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.95, while it was recorded at 245.12 for the last single week of trading, and 224.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corp. Fundamentals:

Union Pacific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

UNP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Union Pacific Corp. posted 2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corp. go to 9.86%.

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.