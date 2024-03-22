TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] is 0.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TotalEnergies SE ADR [NYSE: TTE] plunged by -$1.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $68.02. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:18 AM that Care Together by TotalEnergies: TotalEnergies Strengthens Its Common Social Protection Base for All Employees Worldwide.

Care Together by TotalEnergies, a worldwide program, reflects TotalEnergies’ (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) commitment to social responsibility towards its employees. In addition to commitments specific to each affiliate, TotalEnergies guarantees compliance with high social standards for all its employees worldwide, regardless of the legislation in force in any given country.

TotalEnergies SE ADR stock has also loss -0.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTE stock has inclined by 0.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.52% and gained 0.95% year-on date.

The market cap for TTE stock reached $158.24 billion, with 2.35 billion shares outstanding and 2.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, TTE reached a trading volume of 3114688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $77.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2023, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE ADR is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TTE stock trade performance evaluation

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, TTE shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.12, while it was recorded at 68.36 for the last single week of trading, and 63.99 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TotalEnergies SE ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TotalEnergies SE ADR posted 2.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE ADR go to -7.10%.

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.