Market cap of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX] reaches 265.03M – now what?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: LX] loss -10.75% or -0.23 points to close at $1.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3662441 shares. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Vintage Charge Off Curve.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The daily chart for LX points out that the company has recorded -11.98% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 962.89K shares, LX reached to a volume of 3662441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $2.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.31 to $3.60, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

Trading performance analysis for LX stock

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR go to 2.36%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]

The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.