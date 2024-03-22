Market Analysts see HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

HUYA Inc ADR [NYSE: HUYA] closed the trading session at $4.44. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM that HUYA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results and Announces Special Cash Dividend.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.31 percent and weekly performance of -1.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, HUYA reached to a volume of 2908571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $4.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HUYA Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance dropped their target price from $4.30 to $4.20. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.60, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on HUYA stock. On September 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HUYA shares from 27 to 2.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.58.

HUYA stock trade performance evaluation

HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, HUYA shares gained by 39.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HUYA Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.13 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HUYA Inc ADR posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc ADR go to -6.68%.

HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HUYA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HUYA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.