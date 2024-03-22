Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] Is Currently -3.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: LXRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.82%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that New Post Hoc Analysis of inTandem3 Study Demonstrates Improvements In Glycemic Control With Sotagliflozin Treatment in Patients With Type 1 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

The efficacy and safety data were presented last week at ATTD 2024 – 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes in Florence, Italy.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Over the last 12 months, LXRX stock rose by 5.24%. The one-year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.44. The average equity rating for LXRX stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $590.28 million, with 244.93 million shares outstanding and 238.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, LXRX stock reached a trading volume of 2390122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LXRX stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LXRX shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 487.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

LXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, LXRX shares dropped by -3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.91 and a Current Ratio set at 6.92.

LXRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXRX.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.