Laser Photonics Corp [LASE] is 72.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Laser Photonics Corp [NASDAQ: LASE] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 31.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.03. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Laser Photonics Corporation Enters Distribution Agreement With Incredible Supply & Logistics for Its Military & Industrial Laser Solutions.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL), an award-winning product distribution, mission kitting, and third-party logistics (3PL) company specializing in supporting federal government customers and defense contractors as well as serving the maritime & space communities.

“This partnership will increase our customer base and expand our distributor network while equipping an industry-leading supplier with the cutting-edge industrial laser solutions that Government and Defense clients have been demanding,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “What underlies ISL’s success with these demanding, high-dollar niche markets is their uncanny ability to source an entire bill of materials from top to bottom more cost effectively than their competition. No items are too small, too big, too unusual, or too next-generation for them. We are excited to have a new partner working to provide world-class laser systems to a large, critical audience.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9711065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Laser Photonics Corp stands at 15.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.11%.

The market cap for LASE stock reached $16.75 million, with 7.88 million shares outstanding and 3.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 262.88K shares, LASE reached a trading volume of 9711065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laser Photonics Corp [LASE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LASE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LASE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laser Photonics Corp is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LASE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has LASE stock performed recently?

Laser Photonics Corp [LASE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.30. With this latest performance, LASE shares gained by 89.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LASE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.68 for Laser Photonics Corp [LASE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2600, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6600 for the last 200 days.

Laser Photonics Corp [LASE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Laser Photonics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.13 and a Current Ratio set at 21.59.

Insider trade positions for Laser Photonics Corp [LASE]

The top three institutional holders of LASE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LASE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LASE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.