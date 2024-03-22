Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] Stock trading around $5.38 per share: What’s Next?

Equinox Gold Corp [AMEX: EQX] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.38 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:08 PM that Equinox Gold Reports Q4 and Fiscal 2023 Financial and Operating Results, Provides 2024 Production Guidance of 660,000 to 750,000 Ounces of Gold.

All financial figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2024) – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results at 7:30am PT (10:30am ET) on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Dial-in and login details are provided later in this news release.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 2707004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $5.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has EQX stock performed recently?

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.03. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.09 for Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equinox Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Insider trade positions for Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]

