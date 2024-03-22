Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] Stock trading around $0.26 per share: What’s Next?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] loss -1.85% or 0.0 points to close at $0.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4838691 shares. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Connexa Announces Entry into an Agreement to Acquire a 70% Stake in Yuanyu Enterprise Management Co., Limited for Cash and Shares.

Hong Kong-based, operating matchmaking services in emerging Love & Marriage sector.

The daily chart for CNXA points out that the company has recorded -95.12% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.90M shares, CNXA reached to a volume of 4838691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for CNXA stock

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.38. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -18.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2519, while it was recorded at 0.2476 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6146 for the last 200 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]

