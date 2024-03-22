Barclays lifts Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.58. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Community Health Systems Partners With Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Address the Rising Cost of Drugs and Potential Drug Shortages.

CHS Becomes First Health System to Purchase Drugs Manufactured by Cost Plus Drugs.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (CHS) will become the first national healthcare system to purchase select pharmaceutical supplies from Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs) as part of a new, collaborative relationship that promises to bring high-quality, lower cost drugs into the hospital setting.

Community Health Systems, Inc. stock has also gained 30.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYH stock has inclined by 13.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.13% and gained 14.38% year-on date.

The market cap for CYH stock reached $489.53 million, with 136.77 million shares outstanding and 124.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 3502590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems, Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

CYH stock trade performance evaluation

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.18. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 23.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Community Health Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Community Health Systems, Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems, Inc. go to -7.95%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]: Institutional Ownership

