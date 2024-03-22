Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] is -12.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Asensus Surgical Inc [AMEX: ASXC] closed the trading session at $0.28. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.20 percent and weekly performance of -3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ASXC reached to a volume of 2747580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Asensus Surgical Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ASXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

ASXC stock trade performance evaluation

Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2917, while it was recorded at 0.2826 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3250 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Asensus Surgical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.24 and a Current Ratio set at 3.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asensus Surgical Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASXC.

Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.