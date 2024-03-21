why HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.17

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] jumped around 0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.21 at the close of the session, up 8.45%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 3620107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HIVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has HIVE stock performed recently?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.51 and a Current Ratio set at 3.51.

Insider trade positions for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

