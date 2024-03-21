UBS slashes price target on AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] – find out why.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [NASDAQ: ASTS] price surged by 3.15 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:30 PM that AST SpaceMobile to Provide Quarterly Business Update on April 1, 2024.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, today announced it will hold a quarterly business update conference call on Monday, April 1st at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

AST SpaceMobile will be accepting questions from retail and institutional shareholders and management will answer select questions relating to AST SpaceMobile’s business and financial results on the conference call. Investors are encouraged to submit questions to investors@ast-science.com and will also be added to our Investor Relations mailing list.

The one-year ASTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.15. The average equity rating for ASTS stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ASTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

ASTS Stock Performance Analysis:

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, ASTS shares dropped by -11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AST SpaceMobile Inc Fundamentals:

AST SpaceMobile Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.06 and a Current Ratio set at 6.06.

ASTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AST SpaceMobile Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASTS.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

