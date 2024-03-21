Treasure Global Inc [TGL] is -3.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 38.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.05. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Treasure Global’s AI-Powered ZCITY Premium Store Surpasses Expectations, Selling over 6,000 Bill Saver Bonanza Packs Within Four Months of Launch.

Treasure Global’s unwavering commitment to innovation and meeting evolving consumer needs has been demonstrated by the exceptional achievements of the ZCITY Premium Store:.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33597936 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Treasure Global Inc stands at 22.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.34%.

The market cap for TGL stock reached $418.90 million, with 69.24 million shares outstanding and 49.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 158.72K shares, TGL reached a trading volume of 33597936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Treasure Global Inc [TGL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 113.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has TGL stock performed recently?

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.56. With this latest performance, TGL shares gained by 14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.35 for the last 200 days.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Treasure Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

Insider trade positions for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]

The top three institutional holders of TGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.