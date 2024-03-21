Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] moved up 6.52: Why It’s Important

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] closed the trading session at $35.11. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 4:21 PM that Spirit AeroSystems Confirms Discussions with Boeing.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] today confirmed that it is currently engaged in discussions with Boeing about a possible acquisition of the Company by Boeing. No assurances can be given that a definitive agreement will be entered into, that any transaction will be consummated, or the timing, terms or conditions of any such transaction.

The Spirit Board of Directors and management team are committed to enhancing shareholder value and regularly review the Company’s opportunities to further this objective.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.48 percent and weekly performance of 11.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 126.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 4953566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $34.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SPR stock. On December 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 22 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

SPR stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.74. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 19.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.71, while it was recorded at 32.76 for the last single week of trading, and 25.97 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -463.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc go to 8.50%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.