SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] is -74.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [NASDAQ: SMX] gained 26.13% on the last trading session, reaching $0.18 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, SMX reached a trading volume of 97335133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for SMX stock

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.07. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -45.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2786, while it was recorded at 0.1504 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4102 for the last 200 days.

SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX]

The top three institutional holders of SMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.