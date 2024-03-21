Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $161.16. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 9:45 AM that T-Mobile Un-Carrier All-Star Spotlight: Dr. Jie Hui.

Part of a series looking at five T-Mobile women of 5G – tech standouts who are creating a promising future for wireless connectivity.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

T-MobileDr. Jie HuiHead of Digital Innovation Lab (InLab) at T-Mobile

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3988967 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc stands at 1.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.24%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $191.28 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 437.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3988967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $186.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 153 to 167.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.93, while it was recorded at 161.54 for the last single week of trading, and 147.62 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 26.91%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.