Market Analysts see Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [NYSE: GFI] jumped around 0.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.14 at the close of the session, up 6.39%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Gold Fields Completes the Sale of its Interest In the Asanko Gold Mine for Consideration Including Additional Shares of Galiano Gold.

Gold Fields Limited (“Gold Fields”) announces the closing of the previously announced sale of all of its interest in the Asanko joint venture in Ghana (the “Asanko JV”) to its joint venture partner Galiano Gold Inc. (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) (“Galiano”) and its subsidiaries (the “Transaction”). The Transaction took place pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated December 20, 2023 (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) among certain of Gold Fields’ wholly-owned subsidiaries, Galiano and certain of Galiano’s subsidiaries.

As consideration for the acquisition of Gold Fields’ joint venture interest under the Transaction, Galiano and its subsidiaries agreed pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement to pay to a Gold Fields subsidiary, Gold Fields Orogen Holding (BVI) Limited (“GF Orogen”) and an affiliate:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 3584756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Ltd ADR is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 14.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]

The top three institutional holders of GFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.