Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, down -27.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Mangoceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: MGRX] price surged by 4.17 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM that MangoRx Officially Launches ‘PRIME’ by MangoRx, Powered by Kyzatrex®️ FDA Approved Oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) Treatment.

The Dallas Based, Direct-to-Consumer Telemedicine Company Brings the FDA-Approved Oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy Treatment to the Telehealth Market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mangoceuticals Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, MGRX shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.79% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2719, while it was recorded at 0.1809 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8125 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mangoceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Mangoceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.44.

Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MGRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MGRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MGRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.