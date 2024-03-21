Bumble Inc [BMBL] moved up 0.37: Why It’s Important

Bumble Inc [NASDAQ: BMBL] closed the trading session at $10.99.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.44 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, BMBL reached to a volume of 3224160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bumble Inc [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $15.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

BMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Bumble Inc [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Bumble Inc [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 14.98 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.01.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BMBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BMBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.